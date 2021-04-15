The Spanish FA will not punish Barcelona defender Gerard Pique for claims he made in a February interview that most La Liga referees support Real Madrid.

In an interview with YouTube personality DJ Mariio, the 34-year-old Pique said that the refs were instrumental in Los Blancos' 2020 title win.

"How are they not going to favour Real Madrid?" Pique said. "Even if they do it unconsciously, how are they not going to be kinder to one side over the other. I respect referees' professionalism and I know that they're doing the best job possible, but when there's a moment of doubt what will they do?"

In the ruling, the FA said that Pique's comments were a "legitimate exercise of freedom of expression."

Pique, in his 13th season with the team since signing from Manchester United in 2008, made headlines again over the weekend when he approached referee Jesus Gil Manzano following Barca's 2-1 loss to Real in El Clasico to complain about the amount of stoppage-time allotted at the end of the second half.

With eight matches left to play, Barcelona currently sits third in the table, one point behind second-place Real and two back of leaders Atletico.

On Saturday, Barca takes on Athletic Bilbao in the Copa del Rey final before returning to league action next Thursday when they host relegation-threatened Getafe at Camp Nou.