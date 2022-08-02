Memphis Depay's time with Barcelona appears to be at its end.

Fabrizio Romano reports the Netherlands forward's lawyers are in negotiations for a release from the club and free agency.

Excl: Barcelona and Memphis Depay lawyers are in negotiations to reach an agreement on free agency. No way for €20m fee. Depay will accept to leave Barça only in case he’ll find the right option for his future. 🚨 #FCB



Memphis Depay will only consider top clubs. pic.twitter.com/COFSiHdXBL — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 2, 2022

The 28-year-old Depay is believed to have interest from both Juventus and Tottenham Hotspur.

A native of Moordrecht, Depay joined Barca on a free from Lyon last summer. He made 28 La Liga appearances for the Blaugrana scoring 12 times.

Prior to five seasons at Lyon, Depay spent time with Manchester United and at PSV, with whom he made his senior debut after graduating from the academy.

Internationally, Depay has been capped 80 times by the Oranje, scoring 42 times.