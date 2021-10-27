The Ronald Koeman era at Camp Nou is over.

Barcelona fired their embattled manager on Wednesday in the wake of a 1-0 loss to Rayo Vallecano in La Liga.

El FC Barcelona ha destituido esta noche a Ronald Koeman como técnico del primer equipo — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona_es) October 27, 2021

The 58-year-old Koeman, who spent six years with the club as a player, joined Barca in the summer of 2020, leaving the Netherlands national team to take the job.

In his first season at the helm, Barca finished third in the table, behind champions Atletico and Real Madrid, but managed to claim the Copa del Rey.

Barcelona's offseason was dominated by the shocking and controversial departure of Lionel Messi after two decades with the team, thanks to the club's financial woes catching up to them. Financial issues became evident again when the team was forced to delay the registering of new players to the very last minute in order to secure the requisite funding to stay compliant with La Liga's spending laws.

In the first weeks of the new season, the Blaugrana was humbled in the Champions League, beaten in back-to-back 3-0 routs by Bayern Munich and Benfica, and forced to grind out results in the league.

Following Wednesday's loss, Barca sits ninth in the table, six points adrift of leaders Real, who defeated Barca 3-2 in last weekend's first El Clasico of the season at Camp Nou.

Prior to joining Barca, Koeman also managed at Vitesse, Ajax, Benfica, PSV, Valencia, AZ, Feyenoord, Southampton and Everton.

Barcelona is next in action on Saturday when they host Alaves before a midweek trip to Ukraine and a Champions League date with Dynamo Kyiv.