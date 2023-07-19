Oriol Romeu is back at Barcelona.

The club announced the re-signing of the 31-year-old midfielder from Girona on Wednesday.

A native of Catalonia, Romeu is a product of La Masia, but only made two appearances in his first spell with the Blaugrana.

Romeu spent last season at Girona following eight seasons with Southampton. He also previously suited up for Chelsea with loan spells at Valencia and Stuttgart.

He becomes Barca's third signing of the summer after the additions of Germany midfielder Ilkay Gundogan, on a free transfer from Manchester City, and Spain left-back Inigo Martinez, on a free transfer from Athletic.