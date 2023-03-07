Barcelona president Joan Laporta admits that the club's financial situation will likely mean attacking player will need to be sold in the summer.

With the club carrying significant debt, player sales could be the only way for the team to make additions in the transfer window.

"We can't rule out the sale of an attacking player in the summer," Laporta said. "When Memphis Depay left us [in a January move to Atletico], we could have signed a forward, but the economic reality is very difficult and we can't rule out the sale of an attacker."

La Liga fined Barcelona £705,000 in January for a failure to comply with Financial Fair Play rules. Last week, La Liga president Javier Tebas made it clear that the club cannot continue to add salaries to the books.

“As of today, Barcelona doesn’t have any room in its budget to spend in the upcoming transfer window,” Tebas said last Thursday. “Barcelona has been involved in questionable behaviour which has had an impact on La Liga and we are acting accordingly. We have ruled that they can no longer sign more players."

In the summer 2022 window, the team brought in Robert Lewandowski, Marcos Alonso. Hector Bellerin (later loaned to Sporting), Andreas Christensen, Franck Kessie, Jules Kounde and Raphinha.