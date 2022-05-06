The New York Rangers will be without forward Barclay Goodrow as Rangers head coach Gerard Gallant informed reporters that he is "Week-to-week."

Barclay Goodrow is week-to-week, per #NYR coach Gallant — Mollie Walker (@MollieeWalkerr) May 6, 2022

Barclay, 29, missed the Rangers' 5-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 2 of the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. .

The Toronto, Ont., native skated in 79 regular season games where he recorded 13 goals and 20 assists for 33 points.

In his place, the Rangers turned to Dryden Hunt,

The 26-year-old played in 76 games for the Rangers this season, recording six goals and 11 assists for 17 points.

Ryan Lindgren (lower body injury) was list as a game-time decision, but did not play. Fellow defenceman Justin Braun played in his place.