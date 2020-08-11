Unpacking all of the excitement and action inside the National Hockey League Playoffs and NHL bubble, TSN has hockey fans covered from the pre-game skate to the post-game breakdown. With all that’s happening, BarDown laces up, live on Instagram, with the SEVEN MINUTE BARDOWN POST GAME SHOW immediately following select matchups of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Each edition is fast-paced, fun, and provides seven minutes of analysis and engagement with hockey fans across the country.

Hosted by BarDown’s Julia Tocheri and Luca Celebre and frequently joined by their fellow BarDownskis, the SEVEN MINUTE BARDOWN POST GAME SHOW breaks down the game and features debates with hockey fans about key moments and unfair calls, while marvelling at the talent of the NHL’s best. The show also features the familiar faces of TSN’s hub reporters, with guest appearances by Farhan Lalji, John Lu, Mark Masters, Sara Orlesky, and Ryan Rishaug.

To date, the series has garnered an average of more than 18,000 views per episode.

In addition to BarDown’s post-game breakdown on Instagram, TSN has also introduced the all-new weekday digital segment “Game Day Skate”. Hosted by BarDownskis Daniel Zakrzewski and Celebre and also featuring TSN’s hub reporters, the digital shorts are available on TSN.ca and across TSN’s official social media accounts, featuring daily storylines surrounding the Canadian NHL teams leading up to their games.

For all the latest on TSN’s programming, please check TSN.ca for the most up-to-date broadcast schedule.