New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley was held out of the majority of practice Thursday, the third straight day he's been limited because of a left hamstring injury.

Barkley called the issue a "tweak" and was able to do some jogging on the side according to Jordan Raanan of ESPN. He maintained that he could play if need be in a playoff game, indicating that it's possible he is held out of Friday's pre-season contest against the Detroit Lions.

Giants head coach Pat Shurmur called the rookie running back day-to-day earlier in the week.

"Player safety is right on the front burner for all of us all the time," Shurmur said Monday. "If he's able to go, he'll play. If he's not, then he won't be out there."

The Giants will open the regular season on Sept. 9 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.