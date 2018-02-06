SUNRISE, Fla. — Aleksander Barkov scored twice, including the go-ahead goal late in the second period, to lead the Florida Panthers past the Vancouver Canucks 3-1 on Tuesday night.

Jamie McGinn also scored for the Panthers. Harri Sateri made 26 saves for his fourth consecutive win.

Markus Granlund scored for the Canucks, and Jacob Markstrom stopped 37 shots.

Barkov gave the Panthers a 2-1 lead with 3:52 left in the second. He corralled a loose puck in the high slot, skated in and sent a backhand off Markstrom's pad and into the net. Barkov has 14 points in his last 13 games and is tied for the team lead with Jonathan Huberdeau and Vincent Trocheck at 18 goals.

Barkov added an empty-net goal with 41.5 seconds left to make it 3-1.

Vancouver tied it 1-all on a short-handed goal by Granlund, who grabbed a loose puck in the neutral zone, skated in and put the puck between Sateri's pads with 8:20 left in the second.

McGinn put the Panthers ahead 1-0 with his power-play goal with 3:32 left in the first. McGinn pushed the puck from the right side to the centre of the crease and it bounced off the blade of Vancouver defenceman Christopher Tanev and into the net.

NOTES: Panthers goalie James Reimer returned to practice Monday for the first time since injuring his groin on Jan. 23 in Dallas. Reimer's return is tentatively slated for Friday against Los Angeles, coach Bob Boughner said. ... D Ian McCoshen returned to the lineup after being a healthy scratch the previous nine games. ... Canucks C Sam Gagner was back in the lineup after missing one game with an upper-body injury.

UP NEXT

Canucks: Visit the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday.

Panthers: Host the Los Angeles Kings on Friday.

___

More NHL hockey: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey