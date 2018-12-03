Must See: Barrett dunks all over Stetson

Canadian RJ Barrett has earned his first NCAA conference award of the season, taking home the ACC freshman of the week honours on Monday.

The first-year Duke forward, from Mississauga, Ont., averaged 24 points and eight rebounds in a pair of wins this past week that moved the No. 3 Blue Devils to 7-1 on the season.

Barrett put up 22 points and nine rebounds in a 90-69 win over Indiana on Tuesday, and followed that up with a game-high 26 points, seven rebounds, seven assists and four steals in just 18 minutes in a 113-49 victory over Stetson.

Barrett was 12-of-14 from the field in the win over the Hatters, and was 21-of-32 (.656) from the field overall, including 4-of-8 from three-point range in the two contests.

He is leading the ACC in scoring with 23.1 points-per game this season.

The Blue Devils return to the hardwood Wednesday against Hartford.