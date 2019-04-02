The Athletic's 2019 college basketball player poll wasn't too kind to Duke's RJ Barrett.

According to 110 players anonymously surveyed, Barrett was named the game's most overrated player with 21 per cent picking the Mississauga, Ont. native.

"I think he shoots too much," one player said of Barrett.

Another criticized his inability to spread the ball around.

"He’s a ball-stopper," the player said. "He don’t know how to, like, get his teammates involved."

It wasn't all bad for Barrett, though, as he did receive votes for best player in the game, a category won by teammate Zion Williamson with a whopping 58.1 per cent of the votes.

"The thing that sold me on Zion," one player said, "When he came back from that injury, playing better than he was before, I was like, no normal human being can do that. You don’t get injured and come back playing better."

Murray State guard Ja Morant (11.8 per cent) and Markus Howard of Marquette (4.5 per cent) rounded out the top three.

In other categories, Houston's Corey Davis Jr. was named most underrated player (6.4 per cent), while Duke's Mike Krzyzewski was voted the coach other than your own who you'd like to play for (33.6 per cent) and West Virginia's Bob Huggins fell on the opposite end of that spectrum as the coach other than your own who you'd least want to play for (9.1 per cent).

In terms of rule changes, almost one half of those surveyed (49.1 per cent) said they wanted players to be paid.

“If we could make money, that would make life a lot easier," one player said. "Not nothing crazy, just something to keep us doing OK. Just based on how much money your basketball program brings in, that’s how much you would get."

A staggering 91 out of the 110 players surveyed said they would have gone straight to the NBA if that had been an option.

“That’s a lifelong dream for me," one player said. "The faster it comes, the better.”

The survey was conducted over the course of last month's conference tournaments and March Madness.