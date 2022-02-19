Bart Swings of Belgium has captured the gold medal in the final men’s speedskating event of the Beijing Olympics, the mass start.

Swings improved on the silver medal he won in the frenetic event at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games. South Korea grabbed the other medals, with Chung Jae Won taking the silver and defending Olympic champion Lee Seung Hoon settling for bronze this time.

Three-time world champion Joey Mantia of the United States just missed out on a medal. He posted the same time as Lee, but the replay showed the tip of the South Korean’s skate crossed the line just ahead of Manti’s blade.

The women’s mass start will close out speedskating at the Ice Ribbon.