STRASBOURG, France — Top-seeded Ashleigh Barty reached the quarterfinals of the Strasbourg International by beating Pauline Parmentier 6-1, 6-4 Wednesday.

Chasing a second career title, Barty hit 19 winners and saved every break point she faced.

The Australian will next play Wang Qiang of China.

Defending champion Samantha Stosur also advanced, beating Daria Gavrilova 6-3, 6-4 in a repeat of last year's final.

"I think I played well today," Stosur said. "I was happy to find my way back from 4-1 in the second set. It wasn't easy by any means, but I'm very happy I was able to get through and pick up my level again."

Stosur will next face fifth-seeded Dominika Cibulkova in the quarterfinals.