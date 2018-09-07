Add one more reason for Blue Jays fans to get excited about Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Baseball America named the game's top prospect Minor League Player of the Year Friday, becoming the first member of the Buffalo Bisons to ever win the award.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is clear choice as minors' top playerhttps://t.co/QDlCAHkCf2 — Baseball America (@BaseballAmerica) September 7, 2018

The award comes as no surprise as Guerrero continues to tear up the junior circuit on his way to the majors.

In 95 games across four levels, Guerrero Jr. hit a combined .381 with 20 home runs and 78 RBI. Guerrero began the year with the Double-A New Hampshire Fisher Cats and then was promoted to the triple-A Bisons in late July. He played 61 games in Manchester, 30 games in Buffalo, three with the GCL Blue Jays and one with the Dundein Blue Jays.

He is next scheduled to appear in the Arizona Fall League starting in October along with Bo Bichette and Cavan Biggio.

"With Vladimir Guerrero Jr., the Blue Jays have a homegrown player with superstar potential, a player who just had one of the best minor league seasons ever for a teenage hitter en route to winning Baseball America’s Minor League Player of the Year award," an article naming Vlad Jr. the top minor league player read.

Guerrero's status as baseball's top prospect goes a long way to handing the Jays the fifth best farm system in baseball according to MLB Pipeline.

