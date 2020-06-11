Roger Maris hit 61 home runs in 1961, smashing Babe Ruth’s long-standing record of 60 and breaking one of baseball’s most celebrated marks. Maris would stand as the record holder until 1998 when both Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa launched their way into the record books in a memorable summer.

The home run chase of 1998 and the controversial fallout that followed are the subject of ESPN’s latest 30 for 30 film, Long Gone Summer, directed by A.J. Schnack, which debuts Sunday at 9pm et on TSN.

Numbers have become almost as important to the fabric of baseball as titles. Here are some of baseball’s unbreakable records.

CAREER WINS – Cy Young – 511

Denton True "Cy" Young was so good, they named the award given to the best pitcher in each league every season after him.

Young played from 1890-1911, topped the 30-win mark five times and also holds the career marks for most starts and most innings pitched.

His lead in career wins is almost as impressive as the total. Walter Johnson, a Hall of Famer in his own right, is second with 417 wins and he is the only other pitcher in baseball history to even reach the 400 plateau.

The active wins leader is Justin Verlander of the Houston Astros, who currently sits at 225 wins. Free-agent Bartolo Colon would reclaim the active lead - he has 247 wins - if he were to sign with a team.

SEASON WINS – Old Hoss Radbourn – 60

There is a definite theme when it comes to a lot of pitching records and that applies in the case of Charles "Old Hoss" Radbourn who won 60 games for the Providence Grays in 1884.

The Grays at the time had two starting pitchers and Radbourn was suspended from the team after getting into a dispute with the other starter, Charlie Sweeney. When Sweeney quit the team, Radbourn returned and offered to pitch every game from July 22 onward - in exchange for a raise. He finished the landmark season with a 60-12 record and would add three wins to help the Grays win the World Series over the New York Metropolitans.

Only two pitchers have even cracked 40 wins since 1900: Jack Chesbro won 41 in 1904 and Ed Walsh won 40 in 1908.

Verlander led the majors in wins in 2019 with 21, to put into perspective how the game has changed since those days.

CAREER STRIKEOUTS – Nolan Ryan – 5,714

A more contemporary, but no less impossible record to reach, is the strikeout mark of 5,714 belonging to Nolan Ryan.

Ryan led the league in strikeouts 11 times, including setting the single-season record with 383 K's in 1973 with the California Angels.

Randy Johnson is second in all-time strikeouts and he finished his career 839 K’s short of the record set by Ryan.

The current leader is Verlander, who sits at 3006, 18th on the all-time list.

CONSECUTIVE NO-HITTERS – Johnny Vander Meer – 2

Perhaps more of a mark or oddity are the consecutive no-hitters thrown by Johnny Vander Meer of the Cincinnati Reds on June 11 and June 15 of 1938 against the Boston Bees and Brooklyn Dodgers, respectively.

To break this mark, a pitcher would need to throw three consecutive no-hitters and only a select few, outside of Vander Meer, have even come close to throwing a second.

Ryan, after his second career no-hitter, took the mound on July 19, 1973, and threw seven no-hit innings against the Baltimore Orioles, before Mark Belanger singled to end the bid in the eighth.

Ewell Blackwell of the Cincinnati Reds, a teammate of Vander Meer, was two-outs away from a second consecutive no-hitter on June 22, 1947, before his quest was ended with a base hit.

Vander Meer's career mark of 119-121 might tell the story of his entire career, but over the course of two starts he seared his name into the record books, possibly forever.

CONSECUTIVE GAMES PLAYED – Cal Ripken Jr. - 2,632

From May 30, 1982, to September 19, 1998, Baltimore Orioles shortstop Cal Ripken Jr. was in the lineup every day. On September 6, 1995, Ripken played in his 2,131st consecutive game, breaking Lou Gehrig’s mark, a total that many in the game thought was unreachable.

The current active leader in games played is Kansas City Royals second baseman Whit Merrifield at 247 games. He would need to play all 162 games for 15 seasons to put himself in range of the record.

CAREER STOLEN BASES – Rickey Henderson – 1,406

Only one man has eclipsed 1,000 career stolen bases and that’s Hall of Famer Rickey Henderson, who finished his career with 1,406.

Henderson stole 100 or more bases three times and led the league in steals 12 times.

On this date in 1991, Rickey became the greatest of all time. #CheersToHistory pic.twitter.com/gmIG9oASlt — Oakland A's (@Athletics) May 1, 2020

On May 1, 1991, Henderson stole third to pass Lou Brock on the all-time list with his 939th career steal and went on to play for another 12 seasons.

The current active leader in stolen bases is Rajai Davis with 415 steals.

HITTING STREAK - Joe DiMaggio - 56 games

From May 15 to July 16 in 1941, New York Yankees outfielder Joe DiMaggio hit safely in 56 consecutive games, establishing one of the great marks in baseball history.

The Yankee Clipper smashed Wee Willie Keeler’s record of 44 straight games with a hit that had stood since 1897.

During the 56 games, DiMaggio posted a .408 average with 15 home runs and 55 RBI. After he was held hitless on July 17, DiMaggio would begin another hitting streak of 16 games.

Since the record was established there have been a few noteworthy challenges, Pete Rose hit safely in 44 consecutive games in 1978, Paul Molitor ran a streak up to 39 games in 1987 and Jimmy Rollins reached 38 games in 2005-06.

SEASON RBIs – Hack Wilson – 191

Hack Wilson’s 1930 season with the Chicago Cubs is the stuff of legends. So legendary, in fact, that after holding the single-season RBI mark of 190 for 69 years, baseball historian Jerome Holtzman discovered an extra RBI that had not been credited to Wilson, increasing his official total to 191 in 1999.

Lou Gehrig (185 in 1931) and Hank Greenberg (184 in 1937), both came close, but the record has stood the test of time.

Boston Red Sox outfielder Manny Ramirez drove in 165 in 1999, launching possibly the only modern chase of the record, but Wilson’s 191 continues as the gold standard in RBIs.