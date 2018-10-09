ESPN presents 'Basketball: A Love Story' a 20-hour, 10-part documentary from Peabody Award-winning director Dan Klores.

The sweeping project, which consists of more than 60 interconnected short stories, can be seen live on TSN, the TSN App and TSN Direct.

In the documentary, Klores has created a vibrant mosaic of the game, featuring 165 exclusive interviews. The cast encompasses basketball's most prominent figures, from Bob Cousy, LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Dr. J, Yao Ming, Stephen Curry and Diana Taurasi, to Magic Johnson, Oscar Robertson, Bill Russell, Larry Bird, Chris Paul and Kobe Bryant.

Klores’ short stories explore the complex nature of love as it relates to the game and opens the window to insights and perspectives about race, politics, media, art, business, style and entertainment. The episodes also feature different narrators: Chadwick Boseman, Julianne Moore, Chris Cuomo, Ashley Judd, Michael Che, Ansel Elgort, Ahmad Rashad, Robin Quivers, Daveed Diggs, and Fisher Stevens.