Frank Seravalli TSN Senior Hockey Reporter Follow|Archive

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Move over, Drizzy. Canada has a new Champagne Papi.

For one night at least, Drake Batherson – a Nova Scotian teenager unbeknownst to Team Canada as recently as last season – was Canada’s most notable son Drake.

Batherson netted three goals on three shots to send Team Canada to a second straight gold-medal game at the World Junior Championship. There was no shortage of “Hey Baby” as Team Canada rolled to a 7-2 romp over the Czech Republic after a first period scare.

Team Canada is now one win away from just its second gold medal in eight years. They won’t even have to go through their arch-nemesis in Team USA as the host country lost to Sweden in Thursday’s other semi-final.

Instead, both preliminary group winners will square off for gold for the first time since 2009 in Ottawa when Canada and Sweden meet at 7 p.m. ET Friday night on TSN 1/3/4/5.

Batherson collected Team Canada’s first hat trick since teammate Taylor Raddysh piled in three against Latvia last year.

But for Batherson, who has just one hat trick in his Quebec Major Junior Hockey League career with Cape Breton, Thursday’s semi-final actually marked back-to-back stick tricks.

Batherson scored twice against Team Switzerland in the quarter-final, then also handed his stick to Jordan Kyrou in a spur-of-the-moment exchange for a third goal.

The Czechs never attempted intermission shenanigans with goaltender Carter Hart’s quirky routine, allowing him last off freely, but maybe they should have considered taking a few whacks at Batherson’s stick.

“I’m not giving that thing up the rest of the tournament,” Batherson said pre-game.

Batherson moved into a tie for the tournament lead with seven goals and now has five strikes in just his last three games.

Pretty good for a classic late bloomer who was passed over in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft before Ottawa Senators chief scout Trent Mann convinced GM Pierre Dorion to take a flier on him in the fourth round (121st overall) last June.

The Senators were Batherson’s favourite team growing up. His uncle, Dennis Vial, played parts of five seasons with the club. His mother, Deann Vial, went to high school in Belleville, Ont., where the Senators’ AHL team plays now.

If you try to take a peek at Batherson’s record in Canada’s Program of Excellence, you won’t find one. He didn’t play in any of the Under-17 or Under-18 tournaments and wasn’t invited to participate in the World Junior Summer Showcase Series last August in Michigan.

His offensive explosion at the World Juniors is almost as surprising as the fact he made the cut. Batherson never scored more than 25 goals in a season at any level – including bantam or midget hockey.

Batherson is Team Canada’s only representative of the Atlantic Maritimes. He was actually born in Fort Wayne, Ind, – holding dual-citizenship in the United States – while his father, Norm, was playing for the IHL’s Fort Wayne Komets. He grew up learning to play in Straubing, Germany, while his father continued his pro career there.

Batherson moved back and settled in New Minas, N.S., when he was eight and began the path to play himself onto Team Canada. He made his way onto Team Canada’s radar by virtue of a tremendous start to the QMJHL season. He led the league with 17 goals in 24 games before being sidelined with a broken finger.

Batherson and Team Canada victimized Team Czech Republic’s poor penalty kill. After top draft prospect Filip Zadina put Canada in a hole for the first time in the tournament with an early goal, the power clicked on to score on three straight opportunities, before the rest of the even-strength play could come into sync.

Now, the two best teams at the World Junior Championship will meet for gold. Canada will seek revenge for last year’s heartbreaking shootout loss, while Sweden will try to change the narrative that it can’t win the big game after a perfect 44-0-0 run in the preliminary round over the last 11 years.

