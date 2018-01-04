Frank Seravalli TSN Senior Hockey Reporter Follow|Archive

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Move over, Drizzy.

For one night at least, Drake Batherson - a Nova Scotian teenager unbeknownst to Team Canada as recently as last season - was Canada’s favourite son Drake.

The new Champagne Papi has Team Canada one win away from champagne poppin’.

Batherson netted three goals on three shots to send Team Canada to a second straight gold medal game at the World Junior Championship on Thursday night. There was definitely no shortage of “Hey Baby” as Team Canada rolled to a 7-2 romp over the Czech Republic after a first period scare.

“It would be a dream come true to win a gold medal for Team Canada,” Batherson said. “To have a chance [Friday], I think we’re going to give it everything we’ve got.”

Team Canada won’t even have to go through its arch-nemesis to wear gold, as Team USA will play for bronze on home soil against Team Czech Republic.

Instead, both preliminary group winners will square off for gold for the first time since 2009, when Canada and Sweden meet at 7 o’clock p.m. ET on Friday night on TSN1 and TSN4.

Canada and Sweden each have one gold medal over the last eight years. Team Canada is 3-0 all-time against Sweden in gold medal games, most recently topping Tre Kronor in that 2009 showdown between Jordan Eberle and Erik Karlsson in Ottawa.

“It’s going to be cool. Even today, you could feel the tension in the air in the semifinal game, so tomorrow it’s going to be bigger,” Batherson said. “I think we’re all going to be hungry to get that gold, so we’re going to be ready.”

Batherson collected Team Canada’s first hat trick since teammate Taylor Raddysh piled in three against Latvia last year. For Batherson, who has just one career hat trick in his Quebec Major Junior Hockey League career with Cape Breton, Thursday’s semifinal actually marked back-to-back stick tricks.

Batherson scored twice against Team Switzerland in the quarterfinal, then also handed his stick to Jordan Kyrou in a spur-of-the-moment exchange for a third goal.

“It must be his stick,” goaltender Carter Hart said.

The Czechs never attempted intermission shenanigans with Hart’s quirky routine, allowing him last off freely, but maybe they should have considered taking a few whacks at Batherson’s stick.

“I’m not giving that thing up the rest of the tournament,” Batherson said.

Batherson moved into a tie for the tournament lead with seven goals and now has five tallies in his last three games.

That’s pretty good for a classic late bloomer who once nearly quit hockey to play golf. He was just 5-foot-5 and wasn’t on the radar for Major Junior teams right away - but stuck with it.

Batherson said he never focused on the NHL Draft. He was passed over completely in 2016 before Ottawa Senators chief scout Trent Mann convinced GM Pierre Dorion to take a flier on him in the fourth round (121st overall) last June. The Senators were Batherson’s favourite team growing up. His uncle, Dennis Vial, played parts of five seasons with the club.

If you try to take a peek at Batherson’s record in Canada’s Program of Excellence, you won’t find one. He didn’t participate of the Under-17 or Under-18 tournaments and wasn’t invited to participate in the World Junior Summer Showcase Series last August in Michigan.

“He came in and had to fight for his spot until the last moment,” coach Dominique Ducharme said. “But we could see from one day to the other, he was always getting better and adjusting. He was working hard. He’s a smart kid. He’s got great skills. He just kept going.”

Batherson’s offensive explosion at the World Juniors is almost as surprising as the fact he made the cut. Canada’s only representative from Atlantic Canada never scored more than 25 goals in a season at any level - including bantam or midget hockey.

He was actually born in Fort Wayne, Ind., while his father, Norm, played for the IHL’s Fort Wayne Komets. He grew up learning to play in Straubing, Germany, while his father continued his pro career there.

“The only hockey I ever watched was the DEL,” Batherson said. “The German League was my NHL.”

Batherson moved back and settled in New Minas, N.S., when he was eight and began the long and winding path toward Thursday night’s magical moment. While he was never part of Team Canada prior, he charted a plan and attacked it.

“I saw a few guys last year who didn’t get an invite in the summer and they had a good start and made the team,” Batherson said. “I figured I could be like that.”

He started this season in Cape Breton with 17 goals in 24 games before being sidelined with a broken finger. Now, on the best run of his hockey life on a stage no one could have predicted, Batherson didn’t seem worried about the safe keeping of his red hot stick on the night before his biggest game yet.

“Our equipment guys have been taking good care of it,” Batherson said, laughing. “I think I’ll trust them for another night to keep it safe.”

Contact Frank Seravalli on Twitter: @frank_seravalli