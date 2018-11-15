BRUSSELS — Michy Batshuayi proved a more than capable replacement for the injured Romelu Lukaku on Thursday when he scored twice as Belgium beat Iceland 2-0 to maintain its 100 per cent record in the inaugural UEFA Nations League.

After 65 minutes of pounding the Iceland defence, captain Eden Hazard found Thomas Meunier on the right and the Paris Saint-Germain winger crossed for Batshuayi to slot the ball home.

The second goal was even easier for the on-loan Valencia striker, as he tapped the ball into the net after Hans Vanaken's shot had rebounded to him.

Belgium has nine points from three games in Group 2 of League A, three ahead of Switzerland.

A draw against the Swiss on Sunday will be enough to take Belgium through to the Final Four in June. Iceland lost all 4 matches and is relegated.

Belgium and Iceland were without several first-choice players on Thursday, but the home team showed it has a lot more strength in depth and dominated throughout at an increasingly foggy King Baudouin Stadium.

Axel Witsel also became only the third Belgian to win 100 caps.

