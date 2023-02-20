Battle for first on OHL West heats up as Knights edge Spitfires in OT

LONDON, Ont. — Denver Barkey scored his second goal of the game 25 seconds into overtime as the London Knights ended the Windsor Spitfires' winning streak at nine games with a 4-3 win Monday in Ontario Hockey League action.

Jacob Julien also scored twice for London (39-14-1), which has won 11 of its last 12 games and drew level with Windsor at 79 points.

Michael Renwick, Alex Christopoulos and Oliver Peer scored for Windsor (37-12-5), which remained at the top of the OHL Western Conference standings because it has three more regulation and overtime wins than London (37-34).

Knights goaltender Brett Brochu kicked out 24 of 27 shots, while Spitfires netminder Mathias Onuska saved 26 of 30 shots.

London and Windsor are the only two Western Conference teams so far to have locked up playoff berths.

67'S 3 BATTALION 2

OTTAWA - Jack Matier scored the game-winning goal 2:30 into overtime as the 67's edged North Bay.

Jack Matier, Logan Morrison and Pavel Mintyukov also scored for Ottawa (39-11-4), which has clinched a playoff spot and moved seven points up on North Bay atop the Eastern Conference standings.

Matvey Petrov and Anthony Romani replied for North Bay (36-15-3).

67'S goaltender Max Donoso kicked out 25 of 27 shots.

Battalion netminder Dom DiVincentiis saved 34 of 37 shots.

GENERALS 10 ICEDOGS 7

OSHAWA - Beckett Sennecke scored twice and added three assists as the Generals defeated Niagara.

Stuart Rolofs also scored twice while Luca Marrelli, Dylan Roobroeck, Kimo Gruber, Luca D'Amato, Cameron Butler and Ryder McIntyre scored once for Oshawa.

Zakary Lavoie scored three goals while Kevin He scored twice and Andrew LeBlanc and Daniel Michaud added singles for Niagara.

Generals goaltender Jacob Oster allowed four goals on 20 shots before giving way to Carter Bickle, who stopped 9 of 12 shots in relief.

Icedogs goaltender Josh Rosenzweig allowed six goals on 30 shots before being pulled for Owen Flores, who allowed three goals on eight shots.

STORM 6 ATTACK 2

GUELPH - Braeden Bowman scored twice as the Storm defeated Owen Sound.

Cooper Walker, Matthew Poitras, Charlie Paquette and Michael Buchinger also scored for Guelph.

Matthew Papais scored both goals for Owen Sound.

Storm goaltender Patrick Leaver kicked out 36 of 38 shots.

Nick Chenard stopped 28 of 32 shots for the Attack.

STING 7 FIREBIRDS 3

SARNIA - Ryan Mast scored a goal and added two assists as the Sting downed Flint.

Christian Kyrou, Ethan Del Mastro, Luca DelBelBelluz, Ty Voit, Cooper Way and Zach Filak also scored for Sarnia.

Amadeus Lombardi scored twice while Zacharie Giroux scored once for Flint.

Sting netminder Benjamin Gaudreau kicked out 28 of 31 shots.

Firebirds goaltender Will Cranley saved 18 of 24 shots.

PETES 4 WOLVES 0

PETERBOROUGH - Michael Simpson earned a shutout with 45 saves as the Petes downed Sudbury.

J.R. Avon, Chase Stillman, Brian Zanetti and Gavin White scored for Peterborough.

Wolves goaltender Nate Krawchuk saved 30 of 33 shots.

COLTS 4 FRONTENACS 0

KINGSTON - Ben West made 22 saves as Barrie downed the Frontenacs.

Beau Jelsma scored twice while Beau Akey and Chris Grisolia scored once for Barrie.

Frontenacs netminder Mason Vaccari saved 41 of 45 shots.

SPIRIT 3 STEELHEADS 1

MISSISSAUGA - Matyas Sapovaliv scored twice as Saginaw topped the Steelheads.

Hunter Haight scored once for Saginaw.

Angus MacDonell scored for Mississauga.

Spirit netminder Andrew Oke saved 31 of 32 shots.

Steelheads netminder Ryerson Leenders stopped 12 of 14 shots.

BULLDOGS 4 RANGERS 0

HAMILTON - Tristan Malboeuf earned a shutout with 40 saves as the Bulldogs downed Kitchener.

Artem Grushnikov, Nick Lardis, Sahil Panwar and Cedricson Okitundu scored for Hamilton.

Rangers netminder Marco Costantini kicked out 19 of 22 shots.

This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 20, 2023.