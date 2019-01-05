DOHA, Qatar — Roberto Bautista Agut didn't waste his win over Novak Djokovic as he won the Qatar Open by beating Tomas Berdych 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 in the final on Saturday.

A day after upsetting the world No. 1, Bautista Agut held off Berdych to win his ninth ATP title.

Bautista Agut missed three chances to lead 5-1 in the third set, then Berdych blew two chances to get the deciding set back on serve at 4-2 down. Those were the Swede's last chances.

Victory capped a career week for Bautista Agut, who beat three players who have reached the top five; Stan Wawrinka, Djokovic, and Berdych.

Berdych had a successful week, too, in his first tournament since June after time off because of a back injury.

