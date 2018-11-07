MUNICH — Robert Lewandowski scored twice for Bayern Munich to beat AEK Athens 2-0 on Wednesday and move even closer to the Champions League knockout stage.

The Polish striker opened the scoring with a penalty in the first half and sealed the win in the second after a Bayern corner.

The home side had struggled to create any chances of note until Serbian defender Uros Cosic was penalized for pulling Lewandowski back before the half-hour mark, and Lewandowski scored from the spot.

Bayern dominated possession and Lewandowski grabbed his fourth Champions League goal of the season after a corner from Joshua Kimmich with just under 20 minutes remaining.

With 10 points from four games, Bayern is top of Group E.

Ajax, which drew at Benfica 1-1 in the other group game on Wednesday, is second on eight points with two games remaining, followed by Benfica on four. AEK is last after four defeats.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports