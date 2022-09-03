BERLIN (AP) — Bayern Munich was held to a 1-1 draw at Union Berlin on Saturday, while Freiburg moved to the top of the Bundesliga after outlasting Bayer Leverkusen 3-2.

Bayern and Union were left tied on points in third and fourth place, respectively. Freiburg is one point in front and ahead of second-place Borussia Dortmund on goal difference. All four teams are unbeaten after five rounds along with Koln, which beat Wolfsburg 4-2.

Sheraldo Becker struck for Union in the 12th minute. The striker used one touch of his right boot to volley a free kick by Christopher Trimmel just inside the far post of Manuel Neuer.

Bayern pummeled Berlin’s area in search of a reply that came three minutes later when Joshua Kimmich drilled a low shot into the packed area. His strike took a slight deflection off a defender before hitting the net.

Bayern had the better share of the scoring chances the rest of the way, but Union goalkeeper Frederik Ronnow saved shots by Leroy Sané, Sadio Mané and Alphonso Davies to protect the point for the hosts.

Freiburg took the league lead after coming out on top of a thriller in Leverkusen.

Kerem Demirbay gave the hosts the early lead, only for Matthias Ginter and Michael Gregoritsch to score for Frieburg in the 48th and 51st. Patrik Schick briefly pulled Leverkusen level before Ritsu Doan took the 72nd-minute winner.

Werder Bremen kept Bochum in last place with a 2-0 away win, while Schalke drew 1-1 at Stuttgart.

