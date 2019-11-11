MUNICH — Bayern Munich publicly endorsed Hasan Salihamidzic's work as sporting director on Monday and will promote him to the club's executive board next year.

The Bavarian powerhouse said its supervisory board met on Monday to discuss Salihamidzic's work since he assumed his role in the summer of 2017.

"Salihamidzic delivered outstanding work in this time. This applies not only to the professional area, whose sporting success over the past years he played a role in, but also in the area of Bayern's youth and development. The supervisory board therefore intends to continue working with Hasan Salihamidzic and to call him up to the executive board on July 1, 2020," the club said.

The 42-year-old Salihamidzic will join Bayern chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, deputy chairman Jan-Christian Dreesen (responsible for finance), Andreas Jung (marketing and sponsorship) and Jörg Wacker (international development and strategy) as a board member.

Outgoing Bayern president Uli Hoeneß campaigned on Salihamidzic's behalf on Sunday, when he hit back at some of the criticism directed at the sporting director and said he had done a good job, particularly in securing the "sensational transfers" of Benjamin Pavard, Lucas Hernández and Canadian teen Alphonso Davies.

"We're going to have a lot more fun with him," Hoeneß said of Salihamidzic.

Bayern ends an era on Friday when Hoeneß will not seek reelection as president at the club AGM. The 67-year-old Hoeneß first took over as general manager in May 1979. Former Adidas chief executive Herbert Hainer is due to take over.

Bayern has won the last seven Bundesliga titles and is bidding for a record-extending eighth this season.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports