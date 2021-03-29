Poland will be missing their talisman when they take on England in a World Cup qualifying match at Wembley Stadium on Wednesday.

The Polish FA announced on Monday that Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski is out of action for 10 days with ligament damage in his knee.

The 32-year-old Lewandowski bagged a brace in Poland's 3-0 win over Andorra on Sunday, but also left the match in the 63rd minute with obvious discomfort.

Lewandowski has returned to Bayern for treatment in an attempt to get cleared ahead of the Bundesliga leader's first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals on Apr. 7.

In 36 matches across all competitions this season, Lewandowski has 42 goals.

With Lewandowski out of the picture, Poland manager Paulo Sousa still has three recognized strikers at his disposal in Marseille's Arkadiusz Milik, Krzysztof Piatek of Hertha and PAOK's Karol Swiderski.