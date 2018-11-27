He hasn't been with the German champions for long, but Canada international Alphonso Davies has already impressed Bayern Munich manager Niko Kovac.

“He’s a very talented young player who drew interest from more than just Bayern,” Kovac told the Bundesliga's official website. “We’re very happy to have signed such a diamond in the rough.”

Davies, 18, practiced with the Bayern first team for the first time last week since moving from Vancouver Whitecaps.

Kovac is leery about too much too soon for the teen who scored eight goals and added nine assists in his final MLS season, but admits he expects him to fight for a place among the likes of wing options like France international Kingsley Coman, Germany international Serge Gnabry and Dutch mainstay Arjen Robben.

"Of course, we can’t overexpose him,” Kovac concluded. “But he’s definitely a player we have earmarked for the first-team."

With his move to Bayern sealed in the summer, Davies was loaned back to the Whitecaps for the remainder of the MLS campaign. As such, Davies can't be registered as a Bundesliga player until January 1. Bayern's first league fixture of January comes on the 18th away to Hoffenheim.

The rest of Bayern is next in action later on Tuesday when they host Benfica at Allianz Arena in the Champions League.