Benjamin Pavard is heading to the champs.

Bayern Munich announced on Wednesday that the France international defender will join the club in the summer from Stuttgart on a five-year deal.

Pavard, 22, was a member of France's World Cup-winning squad last summer in Russia where he scored a wonder goal against Argentina in the Round of 16.

"He’s a young player and a world champion," Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic said in a release. "We’re very glad and proud to have gained such a player for FC Bayern."

A native of Maubeuge, Pavard has been with Stuttgart since the summer of 2016 when he signed from Lille and was a member of their promoted side in 2017. He will complete the remainder of the Bundesliga season with the team. Stuttgart currently sits third from the bottom in the table.

Internationally, Pavard has been capped 18 times by Les Bleus.