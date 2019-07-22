Stegall on Reilly: 'The way he's getting hit game in and out, there has to be some changes'

The BC Lions have added two veteran players Monday in defensive back Crezdon Butler and offensive lineman Avery Jordan.

Crezdon bounced around the NFL for seven seasons before signing with the Saskatchewan Roughriders in 2017 and spending two seasons with the team. Butler spent a brief period with the Toronto Argonauts earlier this month.

Butler appeared in 26 games over two seasons with the Roughriders, recording 70 tackles and two sacks.

Jordan, the younger brother of NBA star DeAndre Jordan, played with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats last season but was released at the end of training camp.