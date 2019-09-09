The BC Lions announced Monday the team has signed five players to their practice roster, including 2016 first overall draft pick Josiah St. John.

St. John was taken first overall by the Saskatchewan Roughriders, and spent the first three years of his career in Saskatchewan, appearing in 22 games. St. John also spent time with the Toronto Argonauts earlier this year.

The Lions also signed national defensive back Jamie Harry, and Americans Jason Hall (DB), Elijah Campbell (DB), and Siupeli Anau (DL).