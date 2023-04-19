The BC Lions announced the signing of American running back Raymond Calais and American wide receiver Cole Blackman on Wednesday.

Calais was a seventh-round selection of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2020 NFL Draft. He joined the Los Angeles Rams after being cut by Tampa Bay, playing four games with the club in his rookie season, gaining 152 kick return yards. He spent 2021 on the Rams' practice squad.

Collegiately, he recorded 1,845 yards and 15 touchdowns on 236 carries at Louisiana. He was on the First-Team All-Sun Belt as a returner and Third-Team All-Sun Belt as a running back.

Blackman played 14 games at Virginia from 2016-18 and spent the 2019 campaign at Illinois State before moving to William and Mary for his senior season.