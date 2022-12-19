VANCOUVER — The B.C. Lions have signed offensive lineman Andrew Peirson of Kingston, Ont., to a two-year contract extension.

The Gannon University product was eligible for free agency in February.

The six-foot-three, 300-pound lineman will play his fifth season with the Lions in 2023.

Vancouver signed Peirson as a non-drafted free agent before training camp in 2018.

He's dressed for every Lions game the last two seasons and twice started at right guard in 2022.

The Lions (12-6) lost 28-20 to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the West Division final after beating the Calgary Stampeders 30-16 in the semifinal.

"From both an individual and a team standpoint, we took major steps in 2022 and I can't wait to get back to camp and continue building toward the ultimate goal," Peirson said Monday in a statement.

The Lions also announced the signing of American defensive lineman Alex McCalister, wide receiver Devin Lucien and defensive back Joshua Flowers on Monday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 19, 2022.