Lions re-sign Canadian DB Thompson
The BC Lions announced Wednesday the team has brought back Canadian defensive back Anthony Thompson. Thompson spent the previous four seasons with the Lions after the club selected him in the second round of the 2016 CFL Draft.
Thompson spent the previous four seasons with the Lions after the club selected him in the second round of the 2016 CFL Draft. The Montreal native has recorded 93 tackles and four interceptions in 64 career games in BC.
In other roster news, the Lions signed Canadian defensive back Matt McConnell and announced DB Derek Jones and FB Mario Villamizar have retired.