BC Lions linebacker Bo Lokombo has been ruled out of Saturday's game against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers with an elbow injury, the team announced.

Bo Lokombo (elbow) will not return tonite — BC LIONS (@BCLions) July 10, 2022

Lokombo walked back to the locker room holding his arm after a play in the first half.

The 31-year-old had 20 defensive tackles and two special teams tackles in four games this season, entering tonight's contest.

A native of Congo, Lokombo is a seven-year CFL veteran who has recorded 241 defensive tackles and 81 special teams tackles in 94 career games with the Lions and Montreal Alouettes.