The BC Lions cancelled their Wednesday practice after offensive lineman Phil Norman incurred a medical episode.

“Prior to practice, offensive lineman Phil Norman suffered a significant medical episode," the team said in a statement. "Phil is currently conscious and alert and is receiving full medical attention. The remainder of today’s activity has been cancelled.”

Norman, 27, has been in the Lions organization since 2018. The native of Sebastian, FL has appeared in 29 games for the team over three seasons on the active roster.

Norman is a product of Daytona Beach, FL's Bethune-Cookman.