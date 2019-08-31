The BC Lions have fired offensive line coach Bryan Chiu, the team confirmed Saturday.

Kelly Bates will replace Chiu as the team's offensive line coach.

Chiu was in his first season with the Lions after spending three years with the Ottawa Redblacks.

A veteran of 13 seasons with the Montreal Alouettes, Chiu also coached with the Toronto Argonauts.

The Lions have given up the most sacks in the league this season, with 43. They are seventh in the league in rushing, averaging 86.1 points per game.