The BC Lions have signed quarterback Kevin Thomson and defensive lineman Shakir Soto to the practice roster, the team announced on Monday.

Thompson played at Sacramento State and appeared in 27 games over four years, completing 441 passes for 6,424 yards and 52 touchdowns with the Hornets.

He attended rookie mini-camp with the Carolina Panthers earlier this year.

Soto has spent time on NFL practice squads with the Seattle Seahawks, Denver Broncos, Oakland Raiders and Dallas Cowboys.

The 27-year-old played in 52 games at the University of Pittsburgh and recorded 120 tackles, 18 tackles for a loss, eight sacks, and one pass knockdown while appearing at both defensive tackle and end positions.

Both players have completed the necessary COVID protocols and will begin practicing with the team on Tuesday.