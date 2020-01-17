VANCOUVER — The B.C. Lions have signed American defensive lineman Jonathan Newsome to a one-year contract extension.

Newsome joined the Lions last August after two-plus seasons with the Ottawa Redblacks, recording 14 defensive tackles, four sacks and a forced fumble in eight games with B.C.

Newsome reunites with ex-Redblacks head coach Rick Campbell, the new Lions bench boss.

"Jonathan was a really good addition for us last season," Lions general manager Ed Hervey said in a statement. "With our continued goal to be dominant on the line of scrimmage, Jonathan gives us both the production and edge we want on our pass rush."

The Ball State University product broke into the CFL with the Saskatchewan Roughriders in 2016 after two years with the NFL's Indianapolis Colts.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 17, 2020.