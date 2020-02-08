The BC Lions are making a strong push for defensive tackle Micah Johnson, TSN's Farhan Lalji reported, adding there is mutual interest.

I’m surprised they haven’t re-signed Shawn Lemon yet. 18 sacks in 23 games as a Lion the last 2 seasons & 31 isnt old for D-line. Johnson & Lemon could be quite the combo @CFLonTSN pic.twitter.com/8eaP2TnDLp — Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) February 8, 2020

Johnson spent last season with the Saskatchewan Roughriders, finishing with 26 tackles and four sacks in 15 games. The 31-year-old spent the previous six seasons with the Calgary Stampeders, where he was a three-time CFL All-Star at defensive tackle. For his career, Johnson has 184 tackles and 45 sacks in 96 games.