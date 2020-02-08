1h ago
Lions making strong push for DT Johnson
The BC Lions are making a strong push for defensive tackle Micah Johnson, TSN's Farhan Lalji reported, adding there is mutual interest.
TSN.ca Staff
Countdown to CFL free agency: Each team's biggest need
The BC Lions are making a strong push for defensive tackle Micah Johnson, TSN's Farhan Lalji reported, adding there is mutual interest.
Johnson spent last season with the Saskatchewan Roughriders, finishing with 26 tackles and four sacks in 15 games. The 31-year-old spent the previous six seasons with the Calgary Stampeders, where he was a three-time CFL All-Star at defensive tackle. For his career, Johnson has 184 tackles and 45 sacks in 96 games.