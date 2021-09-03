The BC Lions added three players to their roster, National wide receiver/running back Marcus Davis, offensive lineman Phillip Norman, and defensive back Austin Joyner, the team announced on Friday.

Davis, 25, was a fourth-round draft pick of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in the 2018 CFL Draft. The Victoria, B.C., native played four years at the University of British Columbia, where he helped the T-Birds win a Vanier Cup in 2015.

Norman, 26, returns to the Lions after playing 13 games with the club in 2019.

Joyner, 23, attended camp with the Lions in 2021. Joyner played 29 games with the University of Washington Huskies, helping them win a PAC-12 title in 2016.