BC Lions quarterback Michael Reilly will be listed as the starter for the team's Week 3 matchup against the Edmonton Elks, head coach Rick Campbell said on Monday.

Reilly has been getting minimal reps in practice over the past couple of days. He remains limited in how many and how far he pushes the ball down field, but his workload has increased compared to what he has done over the past two weeks, reports TSN's Farhan Lalji.

Lions' punter Jake Ford is expected to rejoin the team Monday after dealing with immigration issues but is unlikely to be eligible to play on Thursday based on the league's COVID protocols. Stefan Flintoft will likely come off the practice roster and make his Lions debut.

Newly signed place kickers Jimmy Camacho and Felix Menars-Briere will be eligible to be activated on Wednesday in time for Thursday's game.

Running back Shaw Cooper is fully healed from a hamstring injury he sustained during camp and is expected to make his Lions debut on Thursday..

Offensive lineman Hunter Steward (ankle) is expected to play on Thursday despite missing practice on Monday. Fellow lineman Ryker Matthews (head) is not expected to be cleared in time for Thursday's game.