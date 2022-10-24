Canadian Nathan Rourke continued to inch closer to a return to action on Monday.

The BC Lions second-year quarterback threw with receivers and was moving without a limp, according to TSN's Farhan Lalji.

If Rourke plays, don’t expect him to play too much, maybe a quarter.

Bryan Burnham had his cast removed & is not expected to play this week but will be ready for West semi. Lucky Whitehead will practice fully Tues & is possible for this Fri. Banks, Gwacham, Norman will play Fri — Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) October 24, 2022

Rourke has been out since Week 11 with a Lisfranc injury that required surgery.

Rourke has been cleared to play by doctors, but the team won't make a decision for Friday's regular season finale against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers until he gets through a full practice on Tuesday.

Lalji notes that if the 24-year-old plays on Friday, it will probably be for a quarter at the most.

The 12-5 Lions host the Calgary Stampeders in the West Division Semifinal on Nov. 6.

Rourke, a native of Victoria, B.C., recorded 3,281 yards and 25 touchdowns in nine games for the Lions this year, posting a record of 8-1. The Lions are 4-4 with Rourke sidelined.

In other injury news, wide receiver Bryan Burnham, who fractured his wrist in Week 16, had his cast removed and is not expected to play against the Bombers, but will be ready for the playoffs.

Wide receiver Lucky Whitehead, out since Week 17 with an ankle injury, will practice on Tuesday and is questionable for Friday's game.