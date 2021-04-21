10m ago
Lions would be comfortable with 4,000-5,000 fans per game
BC Lions president Rick Lelacheur said on Wednesday the team would be comfortable looking at 17-18 per cent capacity in the lower bowl at BC Place for the 2021 season, should games be played.
TSN.ca Staff
Lelacheur made the statement after the Canadian Football League announced they were targetting a 14-game season starting in August, contingent on governments lifting restrictions on fans in stands by that time. 17-18 per cent capacity in the lower bowl at BC Place would be around 4,000-5,000 fans.
Lelacheur added the Lions have been in regular contact with the provincial government and he thinks there will be support at the right time.
Lelacheur also said the priority for the Lions is getting on the field and added the team will operate at a loss, and with playing the team will be at an even bigger loss.