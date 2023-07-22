BC Lions quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. has been ruled out of Saturday’s game against the Saskatchewan Roughriders after suffering a knee injury while being sacked in the first quarter.

Adams Jr. limped off the field and straight into the medical tent after the play. The team announced that he was being evaluated before saying that he would not return.

Quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. (Knee) will not return tonight: — BC LIONS (@BCLions) July 23, 2023

The 30-year-old entered the game with 1,540 yards passing and nine touchdowns with eight interceptions on the season

Dane Evans took over at QB for the Lions, who are 4-1 and currently second in the West Division.

The Roughriders entered play one game behind the Lions with a 3-2 record.