BC Lions quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. took first-team reps with the Lions' offence Tuesday with a brace on his left knee, according to TSN Football Insider Farhan Lalji.

Backup quarterback Dane Evans, who exited the Lions' 50-14 loss to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers early with an upper-body injury, did not practice along with defensive end Sione Teuhema.

.@VernonAdamsJr8 getting the first team reps at @BCLions practice today. Brace on left knee. Dane Evans & DE Sione Teuhema not practicing. Both riding the bike. @CFLonTSN pic.twitter.com/v9bZikNdKx — Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) August 8, 2023

Evans completed 12 passes for 113 yards and a pair of interceptions before his exit and was replaced by Dominique Davis.

Evans was in the midst of his second straight start for the Lions this season - his first with the club since signing as a free agent after spending four seasons with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (2018-19, 2021-22).

Adams, 30, suffered a knee injury in Week 7 against the Saskatchewan Roughriders and was replaced by Evans, who quarterbacked the Lions to a 19-9 win.

The California-born product of the University of Oregon has completed 119 passes for 1,548 yards and nine touchdowns to eight interceptions this season.

The Lions host the Calgary Stampeders on Saturday.