The BC Lions have re-signed four Canadians: linebacker Adrian Clarke, running back Wayne Moore, offensive lineman Andrew Peirson and fullback Mario Villamizar, the team announced on Tuesday.

“These are four solid football players that we wanted to get signed early in the offseason,” Lions head coach Rick Campbell said in a release. “Along with ensuring we have depth at a few key positions, this group also gives us a solid mixture of veteran experience and young talent hungry to compete from day one of training camp.”

Clarke most recently appeared in four games for the Saskatchewan Roughriders in 2018.

The Toronto native was selected in the fourth round of the 2015 CFL Draft by the Lions and appeared in 50 games for them over three seasons. He originally signed with the Lions in January of 2020.

Moore joined the Lions in 2018 and has appeared on special teams as well as contributed 19 carries for 86 yards and caught nine passes for 91 yards.

He was selected by the Montreal Alouettes in the second round of the 2017 Draft and also spent time with the Ottawa Redblacks.

Villamizar was selected by the Lions in the 2019 Draft and appeared in all 18 regular season games. He caught two passes for 13 yards and was primarily used on special teams.