VANCOUVER -- The B,.C. Lions have re-signed defensive lineman J.R. Tavai for the 2021 season.

Tavai was eligible to become a free agent in February.

The six-foot-two, 269-pound Tavai enters his third CFL season, and first with the Lions, after originally joining the squad as a free agent in February 2020.

The native of Inglewood, Calif., previously suited up in 22 games over two seasons with Ottawa and recorded a team-high seven sacks in 2019 to go along with 49 defensive tackles and three forced fumbles.