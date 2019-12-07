The BC Lions announced Wednesday they have re-signed running back Brandon Rutley for the 2020 season.

Complimenting starter John White, Rutley rushed the ball 61 times in 11 games last season, finishing with 341 yards.

"Brandon’s powerful running style created a unique one-two punch for our offence last year," GM Ed Hervey said in a team release. "His ability to run the ball, catch it out of the backfield and contribute on special teams makes this a key signing for next season."



Rutley also had nine receptions for 71 yards and was used as a returner on special teams. The 30-year-old finished with 154 punt return yards and 533 yards and a touchdown on kickoffs.