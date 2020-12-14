The BC Lions have re-signed wide receiver Dominique Rhymes to a one-year extension through 2021, the team announced on Monday.

Rhymes originally signed with the Lions in February, after appearing 36 times over three seasons for the Ottawa Redblacks.

“I’m excited to get this done and can’t wait to hit the field in 2021,” Rhymes said in a release. “The chance to be reunited with Coach Campbell was one of the big things that drew me to BC last year and these past few months meeting virtually with Mike Reilly and some of my fellow receivers has me really excited about what we can achieve together.”

The 27-year-old caught 65 passes for 1.056 yards and five touchdowns in 2019.

The Lions also announced the signings of receiver Shane Leatherbury and defensive end Trevon Hill on Monday.