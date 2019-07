BC Lions receiver Bryan Burnham did not practice Tuesday with a lower-body injury, according to TSN's Farhan Lalji.

#BCLions Bryan Burnham did not practice today (LBI). Brett Boyko was back on the practice field. @CFLonTSN @TSN_Sports @TSN1040 — Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) July 2, 2019

Burnham finished Saturday's loss to the Calgary Stampeders with 10 receptions for 94 yards.

In other injury news, offensive lineman Brett Boyko returned to practice after missing the team's Week 3 loss.