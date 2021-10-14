Lions' Durant: 'Now is the time to show that I'm healthy and show what I can do'

The BC Lions announced Thursday they have released American running back Shaq Cooper and American defensive lineman Dana Levine Jr.

Transactions:



We have released American RB Shaq Cooper and American DL Dana Levine Jr. from the roster. — BC LIONS (@BCLions) October 14, 2021

The 28-year-old Cooper has appeared in five games this season and has 142 rushing yards and one touchdown in five games. He spent the 2018 and 2019 CFL seasons with the Edmonton Elks franchise.

Levine Jr., 24, has not yet appeared in a game this season.

The Lions (4-4) will take on the Calgary Stampeders at BC Place on Saturday evening to close out Week 11.